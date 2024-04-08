Socmed influencer faces new fraud raps

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Monday received additional charges against content creator and entrepreneur Yexel Sebastian and his wife Mikee Agustin in connection with an alleged investment ventures related to “toys and games” which failed to deliver promised dividends.

This comes after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed the case for syndicated estafa on behalf of approximately a second batch of complainants numbering some 28 individuals.

A complainant — who refused to be named — said that the allure to invest stemmed from Sebastian’s status as a prominent vlogger and content creator.

“They are famous influencers, so it was easy for them to convince us that they would be accountable if losses occurred. They claimed they would not tarnish their reputation,” the unnamed complainant said.

Dividends at first were being given to them, but the complainant alleged that it gradually stopped altogether.

Losses amounting to P2 million were claimed by one of the complainants.

The complainants revealed that Sebastian bragged about his alleged business assets and funds, prompting them to invest in his business plans, which included a “toy museum” where invested capital would supposedly be utilized.

Sebastian is facing charges earlier this year related to a P50-billion alleged junket investment scam where the alleged victims were politicians, celebrities, businessmen and overseas Filipino workers.

Sebastian, who departed the country last year with his partner, refuted the accusations and claimed that he was a victim himself.