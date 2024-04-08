SCUTTLEBUTT

Red Sea, red ink

Among blue chip companies that have taken a hit amid the Red Sea crisis brought about by Houthi rebel attacks on cargo liners is a giant liquor maker that was applauded for its aggressive inroads in Europe.

It appears the strategy has backfired for now.

Analysts said the liquor firm is trading at a 160.6 percent premium to the index which is “unwarranted given the likely cost challenges that the company is likely to be facing this year.”

The rerouting of ships will cause the company headaches for at least the first half of the year.

Diverting vessels away from the Suez Canal and towards the longer roundabout in the Cape of Good Hope is driving up logistical costs and raw material expenditures.

The Suez Canal is the only direct route for trade between Europe and Asia, and its removal from the equation has led to a surge in shipping and container costs.

It will also disrupt the availability of raw materials, forcing companies to order more inventory to offset the two-week increase in cargo journeys and costs.

This would negatively affect the cost of goods sold and pressure the margins of Europe-exposed companies downward.