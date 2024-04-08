Safeguard workers' health, safety amid high temperatures — NGO

A non-government organization (NGO) focused on workplace safety is urging the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to take decisive action to safeguard workers' health and safety amid record-high temperatures.

Recent reports of workers enduring extreme heat conditions in various workplaces have prompted the Institute for Occupational Health and Safety Development (IOHSAD) to urgently demand stronger measures from the government.

"Hot temperatures and low compliance with occupational safety and health standards make workers more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses such as heat strokes," IOHSAD executive director Nadia de Leon said.

"We've received reports that workers have to bring their portable electric fans to survive the extreme heat in their workplaces," de Leon added.

Last year, DOLE issued Labor Advisory No. 8 series of 2023 which poses guidelines in dealing with extreme heat situations such as rest breaks, temperature-appropriate uniforms, and the provision of drinking water to employees.

De Leon, however, stressed that it's insufficient to protect workers amid the escalating temperatures.

"Contrary to the Employers' Confederation of the Philippines' position that heat breaks should not be mandated, we are urgently pushing for the Labor Department to issue a department order containing essential provisions that will ensure workers' heat safety," she stated.

With that, IOHSAD has outlined heat safety demands crafted in consultation with workers' organizations and partners to address these urgent occupational and health issues.

Among them are paid and compensable heat breaks, education and advocacy campaigns to prevent heat-related illnesses that should be conducted by companies, assessment of health conditions and medical check-ups for workers, timely and thorough inspections of companies to assess their compliance with health and safety measures, and shaded rest areas provided for workers.

IOHSAD also demanded to adjust work hours and ensure that working hours are maintained, with free and adequate water supply, effective ventilation, temperature-appropriate personal protective equipment, and workers' consultations.

"Extreme heat brought about by climate change has become a major health and safety issue among workers in various sectors," de Leon continued.

"It's the government's responsibility to ensure that workers are protected and risks are mitigated. We demand immediate and resolute action to address this urgent issue," she added.

Based on the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast, six areas in the country will experience "dangerous" heat indexes on Monday.