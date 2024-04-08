Robin leads turnover of houses to former rebs

CATBALOGAN CITY — Ten former members of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) are the first batch of recipients of housing units, which is seen as a significant milestone in Samar’s peace-building.

Senator Robin Padilla led the turnover of “Saad nga Balay para han Peace Builders ha San Jose de Buan Samar (Promised House for the Peace Builders of San Jose de Buan Samar),” along with Samar Governor Sharee Ann Tan, Maj. Gen. Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, San Jose de Buan Mayor Joaquin Elizalde, and San Jose de Buan Peacebuilder Group president Tito Labong.

San Jose de Buan Peacebuilder Group is the organization of former NPA guerillas and supporters from the remote town of San Jose de Buan, once a stronghold of the communist movement in Samar.

“This is a product of the government’s whole of nation approach to end insurgency, Gov. Tan said. The new houses have a 7x7sqm floor area and are half concrete, half hardiflex. Each has two bedrooms, a toilet and bath and a porch.

The houses were turned over in a simple ceremony last 4 April, in Barangay Poblacion 1, San Jose de Buan.

Tan said the “Saad nga Balay” initiative aims to support former rebels by offering them adequate housing, allowing them to embark on a fresh start following their surrender to the government.

The project has a total budget of P4 million which was shared by the provincial government of Samar and the municipal government of San Jose De Buan.

Aside from the 10 houses that were turned over, seven more houses are presently being constructed.

In his address, Padilla reiterated to the peacebuilders the importance of their commitment to the government and assured them that the government is always prepared to offer assistance.