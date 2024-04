LATEST

Ready for the Day of Valor

LOOK: An armored personnel carrier and a V-150 commando are on standby in front of the Bataan Capitol on Monday as part of the security preparation for the celebration of the 82nd Day of Valor on Tuesday at the historic Mt. Samat in Pilar, Bataan. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the country's top government officials, and foreign diplomats are expected to attend the Araw ng Kagitingan. | via Mar T. Supnad