Radius bags int'l recognition for boosting hyper-scale data center connectivity

Radius Telecoms Inc. (RADIUS), a subsidiary of Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco), has been recognized on the global stage as it received the “Most Strategic Partnership for Hyper Scale Data Center” recognition at the prestigious International Finance Awards 2023.

The telecommunications company that delivers end-to-end full fiber optic network services has enabled data centers to serve the connectivity requirements of hyperscalers such as Meta, Google, Amazon Web Service (AWS), Alibaba, and other over-the-top (OTT) providers.

“With over 20 years of existence, Radius has the most presence in all data centers in Metro Manila, Clark, and Cebu, all connected via Cisco’s DWDM network. Radius is also the first to deploy a 100Gbps network capacity using Nokia’s Optical Transport Network (OTN). We take pride in forging these partnerships that aim to boost the country’s digital growth and transformation,” Radius Officer-in-Charge and Chief Operating Officer Al Solis said.

Currently moving towards more digitally sustainable and conclusive business operations, Radius has two new co-location data center sites, namely, Digital Edge and Digital Halo. Additionally, it has enhanced its capacity at one of its locations, CAV1 (ST Telemedia), with the implementation of east and west diverse access routes that will ensure connectivity and seamless operations for the data center.

This year, Radius is gearing up for a strategic expansion through its partnerships for the upcoming data centers such as Vitro Sta. Rosa and Beeinfotech PH, to name a few.

The International Finance Awards, an esteemed annual event, is organized by International Finance, a premium business and finance magazine published by London-based International Finance Publications Limited.

Distinguished clients from various organizations get an opportunity for unparalleled exposure across various print and online platforms coupled with profound recognition of corporate prowess during the prestigious awards ceremony. The gala event celebrates the excellence of global enterprises hailing from diverse locales, underscoring their remarkable achievements on an international stage.