Quiboloy urged to surrender, face trial

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday said that he does not see any legal impediment for the arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy for violation of Republic Act No. 7610, also known as the anti-child abuse law.

This after the Davao Regional Trial Court (RTC) issued a warrant of arrest against Quiboloy on 3 April 2024 for maltreatment and sexual abuse of minors.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said the case against Quiboloy is “never a weak one and there is direct evidence to prove all the elements of the offenses charged.”

Remulla assured Quiboloy’s safety even as he reminded the embattled preacher “that no one is above the law even if one occupies an important position in his religious organization.”

“Quiboloy cannot impose any conditions. He must surrender not according to his terms but according to the terms of the law. The law applies to all, without exception,” Remulla emphasized.

The DOJ chief said, “The charges against Quiboloy are not ‘simple.’ They involve serious and morally abhorrent offenses such as sexual assault of a minor and human trafficking."

To recall, Quiboloy has consistently mentioned that charges should be brought to court, but he refuses to submit himself to the authority of the court and instead opts to evade arrest and remain as a fugitive.

Remulla urged the beleaguered leader to face trial if he believed he is innocent.

Remulla dared Quiboloy to argue his charges before the court where he remained the accused.

"Tell the naked truth, that way you can redeem yourself,” Remulla told Quiboloy.

The DOJ is awaiting the issuance by the Pasig RTC of another warrant of arrest for qualified trafficking.