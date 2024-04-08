PAGASA: Total solar eclipses have no effect on country's environment, climate

The weather state bureau PAGASA said Monday that the occurrence of the total solar eclipse will have no effects on the country's environment or climate.

"No such event has yet been linked to a solar eclipse," said PAGASA Astronomical Observatory head Rene de Leon in a radio interview.

A solar eclipse, as defined by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), happens when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on Earth that blocks the sun's lights partially or fully, causing some places to experience darkness.

"The total solar eclipse happens every 400 years in one place, but every year we have eclipses – total, partial, annular – but not all of them happen," said de Leon.

He, however, noted that the once-in-a-blue moon phenomenon will not be seen in the Philippines, as it will happen during dawn.

De Leon said that during this occurrence, the surroundings will appear to be like an evening due to the darkness, and the temperature will lower.

He added that the total solar eclipse will last only for four minutes, "but the total from the beginning to the end will take about three hours."

The PAGASA official also clarified that the phenomenon can not be viewed with the naked eye.

"That's dangerous. Staring at the sun is blinding," de Leon said, encouraging the spectators to use mylar filters when viewing the natural phenomenon.

"It's really protective for the eyes because that's what we put in the telescope to see the sun safely," he added, saying that welding glasses can also be used to protect one's eyes.

PAGASA earlier debunked news about the Earth experiencing three days of darkness due to its passage through the photon belt, saying it lacks evidence.

"DOST-PAGASA would like to inform the general public that the news circulating on the internet about the Earth experiencing three (3) days of darkness due to its passage through Photon Belts on 8 April 2024, is a hoax. There is no scientific evidence to support its existence, and its origins are unclear," it said.

"Astronomers have not observed any evidence of a band of high-energy photons surrounding the Milky Way galaxy. It is said that when the Earth passes through this belt, it triggers various transformative effects, both physical and spiritual. However, there is no scientific proof to support this theory," it added.

The total solar eclipse is expected to happen on Monday, 8 April 2024, crossing North America, Mexico, and Canada.