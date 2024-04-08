Over 12K in 2024 Bar exams registry

The Supreme Court (SC) yesterday said 12,246 law graduates registered for the 2024 online Bar examinations that will be administered on 8, 11 and 15 September in various testing centers nationwide.

There is no exact number of registrants who are first-time takers or repeaters. The registration ended last 5 April and bar takers paid a fee of P12,800 per applicant.

Like in the 2023 examinations, there will be six core subjects in the 2024 Bar exams -- Political and Public International Law, Commercial and Taxation Laws, Civil Law, Labor Law and Social Legislation, Criminal Law, Remedial Law, and Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises.

The SC, in previous Bar Bulletins, said that within 10 days from the notice of approval of application, all applicants must submit the printed and signed copies of their application forms, together with the physical copies of the mandatory documentary requirements to the Office of the Bar Confidant (OBC).

All applicants must upload digital copies and submit physical copies of the deferred documentary requirements to the BARISTA and OBC, respectively, until 15 October 2024.

The SC also said it will establish various Local Testing Centers in key cities in the National Capital Region, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, and all applicants must select three cities ranked by order of preference.

For other concerns, the public may the OBC Help Desk, or call (02) 8552 9690/(02) 8552 9642.