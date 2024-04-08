New Cebu Customs chief vows swift process

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) of the Port of Cebu on Sunday assured the public of its integrity and strict compliance to policies and operations set by the agency.

This comes as Romeo Allan Rosales — who managed the country’s largest port and container terminal, the Manila International Container Port (MICP) — was recently named as the district collector of the Port of Cebu.

Rosales reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the core mandates of the BoC, which includes lawful revenue collection, trade facilitation and border protection.

He added that he is determined to continue nurturing a trading environment where customs processes are streamlined, efficient and responsive to the needs of stakeholders in accordance with international standards.

“Our collective efforts will not only drive economic growth and development but also uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism,” Rosales said.

“I am honored and privileged to lead the team at the Port of Cebu and they will work together to further enhance the port’s reputation as a vital hub for trade and commerce,” he added.

Before his promotion as district collector of Customs, Rosales was chief of the Intelligence Division of the Customs Intelligence and Investment Service.