MPW resumes infra works

LAMITAN CITY — The Ministry of Public Works-Basilan District Engineering Office (MPW-BDEO) has ordered contractors of various infrastructure development projects in the province to resume the construction of all infrastructure projects after the celebration of Hari Raya Puasa Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday.

MPW Basilan District Engineer Kasim Hasanin said yesterday that works on all infrastructure development projects in the province will resume after the celebration of Hari Raya Puasa Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan this year.

Hasanin also asked contractors to double or triple their work manpower for them to cop-up their respective slippage incurred during the fasting period.

The MPW-BDEO is now in the thick of preparations for resumption in the implementation of this year’s P1.298 billion worth of various infrastructure projects spread in the 11 municipalities and one city in the province.

In addition, the MPW-BDEO will also conduct the repair, rehabilitation and improvement of some projects in preparation for the forthcoming rainy season.

According to Hasanin, MPW Minister Architect Eduard Uy Guerra asked his office to closely monitor the distributed infrastructure projects in the 11 towns for a balanced economic advancement in the province.

Among the infrastructure projects that will be implemented this year include shoreline protection, roads, footbridges, a drainage system, a municipal court and several other infrastructures in different towns across the island province.

One of the notable road projects being implemented by MPW-BDEO is the road concreting project in Barangay Baguindan in Tipo-Tipo town.

“The government is now implementing a road project in the area aimed at turning the village productive to the residents who are living in the area,” Hasanin said.

The village is the former stronghold of the late Puruji Indama, leader of the Abu Sayyaf Group in the province.

The barangay is also known as the “Battle of Tipo-Tipo” where at least 18 soldiers and 31 militants were killed during a 10-hour encounter, and more than 70 others were injured.