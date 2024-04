LATEST

MMDA captures Chavit in EDSA Busway

LOOK: During their operation on Monday, 8 April 2024, Gabriela Go-led Special Operations Group Strike Force of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) captured a convoy of former Ilocos Sur Governor Chavit Singson using the busway. Governor Chavit Singson, who allegedly merely used the busway to overtake vehicles while driving an armored truck, stated that he was prepared to pay the fine for the infraction. | via Analy Labor