Metro Cebu’s water supply continues to drop

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) admitted yesterday to a water production deficit due to the El Niño phenomenon.

MCWD spokesperson Minerva Gerodias revealed that the deficit reached 42,452 cubic meters, which resulted in consumers experiencing low pressure to no water supply.

As of 3 April this year, MCWD produced only at least 258,548 cubic meters compared to its normal daily production of 310,000 cubic meters.

The water demand in MCWD’s franchise area has reached 600,000 cubic meters per day.

MCWD provides services to the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Talisay, and the municipalities of Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan and Compostela.

MCWD chairman Atty. Jose Daluz III told DAILY TRIBUNE that MCWD installed Mobile Siphon tanks along rivers in Barangays Buot and Cambinocot to collect and filter water for distribution to affected communities.

Daluz disclosed that Jaclupan production had dropped to 20,000 from 30,000 cubic meters per day (CMD), Lusaran production dropped to 20,000 from 30,000 (CMD), Compostela-Cotcot production down by 3,000 from 10,000 CMD, and Buhisan/Tisa Filter Plant production plunged to 4,000 from 6,000 CMD.

Recent data from MCWD indicated that Jaclupan production had decreased furious to 14,113 CMD, Buhisan/Tisa to 3,700 CMD, Manilla Water to 36,982 CMD, and Lusaran/ JE Hydro to 16,162 CMD.

Daluz reiterated calls to conserve water as the natural calamity is unavoidable.

Recently, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama declared a state of water crisis in the city.

Some 28 mountain barangays of 80 barangays in Cebu City experience drought or El Niño.