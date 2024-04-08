Masons donate eye equipment to Tzu Chi Ormoc

A Yag Laser machine was handed over to Tzu Chi Ormoc by a group of seven Masons from Manila, who are affiliated with the Hong Kong & Far East Masonic Benevolence Fund Corporation and Lodge Perla Del Oriente. The event took place on 6 April 2024, and Brother Alfredo Li, Tzu Chi Philippines' Deputy CEO and Tzu Chi Ormoc Coordinator, accompanied the group to Ormoc City.

Tzu Chi Eye Center volunteer ophthalmologist residing in Ormoc, Dr. Maui Bondoc-Hermosa, expressed her heartfelt gratitude upon receiving the donation.

"Thank you to the Freemasons' donation to the Tzu Chi Foundation, and through the assistance of Uncle Alfred Li, we were able to receive a Yag Laser machine. This machine will not only help patients recovering from cataract surgery but also patients at risk for developing glaucoma," she said.

Dr. Maui wasted no time in utilizing the Yag Laser, immediately conducting the procedure on two patients in less than a minute for each eye. Afterward, she took the opportunity to enlighten the impressed Masons about the laser's capabilities.