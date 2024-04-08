Man arrested for illegal use of police uniform

A 38-year-old male was apprehended while taking selfies after failing to present his identification as a police officer.

The man was identified as alias "Jefferson", who is now facing complaints for usurpation of authority and illegal use of PNP uniform.

The arrest occurred at approximately 11:00 a.m. on 8 April 2024, in Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City.

Initial report showed PSSg Jeffrey S. Tupil, currently assigned at Southern Police District (SPD), noticed the suspect while they were aboard a bus along Coastal Road.

The suspect was observed wearing a PNP Athletic Uniform (upper), jogging pants, and slippers, and appeared to be behaving suspiciously while taking selfies.

Upon reaching Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) Terminal, Tupil approached the suspect and requested his PNP identification card, which the suspect failed to provide.

In response, Tupil promptly contacted the Parañaque City Police Station Sub-Station 2 and two policemen responded to the location.

Upon their arrival, the responding officers swiftly apprehended the suspect and transported him to the station for proper disposition.

The Southern Police District reminds the public that only bonafide members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) are authorized to wear PNP uniforms.

Unauthorized wearing of PNP uniforms is strictly prohibited and anyone caught will be criminally liable for Usurpation of Authority under RPC Art. 177 (Usurpation of Authority of Official Function) and Art. 179 (Illegal Use of Uniforms and Insignias).