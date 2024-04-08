Lowland vegetable techno demo in Bataan

ORION, Bataan — The Department of Agriculture (DA) Central Luzon recently conducted the Harvest Festival at Graduation Ceremony for the participants of the Lowland Vegetable Technology Demonstration in this town.

Led by the DA’s National Urban and Peri-Urban Agriculture Program, the training aims to boost food security and provide support to the farmers and residents of cities and urbanized areas in the province of Bataan.

The event was held at a 2,000-square-meter model farm lot utilized for the techno demo, which started in December last year.

Showcased at the model farm lot are the technology and equipment used in proper planting of vegetables that are acclimatized to the condition of the area such as bitter gourd, eggplant, tomato, lettuce, chili, and other lowland vegetables. The lot also showcased highland commodities such as strawberries and cabbage.

The DA Central Luzon said, “The harvesting of these vegetables would not only provide elation to the farmers, but to the people of Orion as well. We are proud to hand out these certificates to the 32 farmers who completed the three-month training.”

Bataan Third District Board Member Romano L. del Rosario, representing Governor Jose Enrique S. Garcia III, expressed his gratitude to the agency. Present during the event were Lermaine Bautista who represented Bureau of Plant Industry Director and concurrent Director of High Value Crops Development Program and NUPAP Gerald Glenn F. Panganiban.