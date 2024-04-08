Local airlines to strictly prohibit smoking, vaping, bomb jokes

The NAIA's local airlines will strictly enforce a prohibition on smoking, vaping, and bomb jokes in all flights.

Local airlines operating at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals, Philippine Airlines (PAL), Cebu Pacific Air (CEB), and AirAsia Philippines, are reminding passengers that they will strictly enforce a prohibition on bomb jokes, vaping, and smoking in all their domestic and international flights.

Travelers who violate these regulations will face appropriate legal action.

The airlines' first priority will always be the security and comfort of their passengers.

The local carriers wish to remind you of the following strict prohibitions:

1. Bomb jokes are banned under Presidential Decree No. 1727 (Bomb Joke/Threat Law) and will be taken seriously by security and law enforcement authorities.

Please refrain from making any jokes or comments that refer to bombs, explosives, or any instruments of violence while at the airport or on board any flight.

2. Republic Act Nos. 9497 (CAAP Law) and 8749 (Clean Air Act) penalize smoking, which includes vaping or the use of electronic cigarettes, on board all flights and at the airport, except in airport areas that are specifically designated for smoking.

Compliance and cooperation, according to the terminal management will help the airlines avoid any security or law enforcement actions that may delay flights and cause unnecessary inconvenience to all travelers.

CEB Corporate Communications stated in their advisory on Monday that the safety and convenience of their passengers will always be their top priorities.

CEB further asks for everyone’s cooperation in maintaining a smooth and secure passenger experience at the airport.

This, per the airline will likewise help avoid additional safety and security checks that may cause flight delays.

In order to expedite processing and avoid lengthy lineups at the last security checkpoint, travelers are kindly reminded by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and local carriers not to take prohibited items in their hand luggage.

To prevent unnecessary delays at the screening checkpoints in each terminal, the MIAA and the local airlines asked travelers to pack their own luggage and make sure they were free of any forbidden goods, like firearms, ammunition, or other objects.

Carrying sharp objects or other goods like billiard sticks, tennis and badminton rackets, baseball bats, or baton sticks in carry-on bags are also strictly forbidden.