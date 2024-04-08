Go aids Maguindanao fire victims

The Malasakit Team of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go spearheaded a relief operation for fire victims in Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur, on Thursday, 4 April.

Go’s Malasakit Team visited the four affected residents in their own homes and delivered financial assistance, grocery packs, snacks, shirts, vitamins, masks, and balls for basketball and volleyball.

In his video message, Go highlighted Republic Act 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021. This legislation, principally authored and co-sponsored by Go, is designed to bolster the Bureau of Fire Protection’s capacities through a decade-long modernization initiative.

This comprehensive program encompasses the enlistment of additional firefighters, procurement of more firefighting equipment, and the provision of specialized training.

Meanwhile, representatives from the National Housing Authority evaluated the fire victims who may qualify for the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), which Go continues to support to help disaster-stricken communities rebuild their homes.

Go then reaffirmed his support for the locality. As vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, he supported the construction of flood control structures for the town.

As chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, he also supported the funding for two Super Health Centers in Maguindanao. These centers are designed to offer a wide range of basic health services, database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: X-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit.

Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible.