Former Ilocos Sur gov sets ‘right’ example

Enforcers from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) flagged the convoy of former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson for illegally using the bus lane at EDSA on Monday.

However, the former governor took things in stride, apologized for the mistake and was even issued a violation ticket for the infraction against the EDSA Bus Way rule.

Reports said that the former governor was on his way to a radio interview around 9 a.m. when his driver decided to overtake a slow-moving vehicle in front of them and used the special lane for buses, at the under pass at the corner of the Aurora (Cubao) and EDSA in Quezon City.

Singson — who made a public apology at his residence in Corinthian Village later in the afternoon — said that his driver opted to take over another vehicle for them not to be late at their appointment and used the bus lane that has without barriers.

When they were flagged down, Chavit clarified that they just only used the “bus way” to overtake a slow-moving vehicle and apologized right away to the MMDA enforcers for using the bus way.

“I’m sorry for what happened. It should not be emulated,” said Singson, adding that he immediately called MMDA chairperson Atty. Don Artes and apologized.

Meantime, Singson — who is also president emeritus of the League of Municipal of the Philippines — offered reward money to MMDA enforcers who apprehended him, stressing that he was not in any way inconvenienced with the incident.