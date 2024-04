LATEST

Ferry ride at Pasig River

LOOK: Commuters ride the MMDA Pasig River Ferry Service on 8 April 2024 to avoid heavy traffic in Metro Manila. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is scheduled to suspend its ferry operations on Tuesday, 9 in celebration of Araw Ng Kagitingan, and on Wednesday, 10 April, in observance of Eid'l Fitr | Photos by John Louie Abrina