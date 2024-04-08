DTI: Takoyaki store owner may face business permit revocation

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Monday assured that the owner of a Takoyaki store who went viral in his fake marketing stunt may face revocation of his business permit if the agency proves that there was a clear violation of fair-trade practices.

Trade Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles of the DTI Consumer Protection Group pertains to the marketing stunt of a Takoyaki store "Taragis" of Carl Quion, who, literally, fooled netizens and customers last 6 April when an accomplice pretended to have a tattoo on his forehead.

The stunt later on turned to be scripted after Quion admitted that it was just a marketing stunt for April Fool’s Day.

Although he already apologized in a Meta (Facebook) post, Nograles said Quion is not yet off the hook.

"His business name can be revoked, can be canceled, can be suspended. Business names should be used properly and will [not] just be used for any prank or marketing ploy," Nograles said.

She said the owner obviously committed a wrong approach to enticing customers.

"That is self-harm, humiliation in exchange for a prize," Nograles stated.

Quion's marketing stunt includes giving P100,000 as a prize to customers who would allow to tattoo the word "Taragis" on their forehead.

Nograles said that a revoked, canceled, or suspended business name registration would prevent any business owner from getting a business permit from the local government unit.

