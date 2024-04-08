Drug peddlers collared

Operatives from the Manila Police District Police Station 11 (MPD-PS 11) arrested two vendors who allegedly sold suspected shabu at Block 8 Old Site, Baseco Compound in Port Area, Manila early Sunday.

Police identified the suspects as Ison Legera and Ricardo Regal, both residents of Baseco Compound.

According to the MPD-PS 11, they received information regarding the illegal activities of the two suspects in their area. Following this tip, police conducted a buy-bust operation at 12:45 a.m.

The operation resulted in the arrest of Legera and Regal after they accepted marked money in exchange for the illegal drugs.

Authorities confiscated approximately two grams of shabu with a street value of P13,000 and a 9mm pistol loaded with five bullets from the suspects.

Legera and Regal will face charges for violating Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) and Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002). The charges will be filed against them at the Manila Prosecutors Office.