Drug peddlers collared

Operatives from the Manila Police District Police Station 11 (MPD-PS 11) arrested two vendors who allegedly sold suspected shabu at Block 8 Old Site, Baseco Compound in Port Area, Manila early Sunday.
Police identified the suspects as Ison Legera and Ricardo Regal, both residents of Baseco Compound.
According to the MPD-PS 11, they received information regarding the illegal activities of the two suspects in their area. Following this tip, police conducted a buy-bust operation at 12:45 a.m.
The operation resulted in the arrest of Legera and Regal after they accepted marked money in exchange for the illegal drugs.
Authorities confiscated approximately two grams of shabu with a street value of P13,000 and a 9mm pistol loaded with five bullets from the suspects.
Legera and Regal will face charges for violating Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) and Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002). The charges will be filed against them at the Manila Prosecutors Office.
Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/
Follow us on our social media
Facebook: @tribunephl
Youtube: TribuneNow
Twitter: @tribunephl
Instagram: @dailytribunephl
TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial
Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6