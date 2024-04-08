DOH Usec Tayag retires after 35 years of public service

Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Eric Tayag has retired after 35 years of public service.

During the flag ceremony held on Monday, the Executive Committee and all DOH staff extended their gratitude to Tayag for his exemplary service for the health of the nation.

"On behalf of the entire Department and the health sector, I thank Usec. Eric Tayag for his time and talent all these decades in the service of the Philippine health sector,” DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

“I am witness to his well-deserved progression from a young infectious disease doctor and epidemiologist, to health Undersecretary, Chief Information Officer, and DOH Spokesperson," Herbosa added.

As Tayag steps down on 15 April, his role as head of the DOH Public Health Services Cluster in charge of epidemiology, disease prevention and control, and health promotion will be handled by Assistant Secretary Ariel I. Valencia.

Meanwhile, Usec. Emmie Liza Perez-Chiong will be the new Chief Information Officer in charge of digital health and health information systems.

Officer-in-Charge Assistant Secretary Albert Francis E. Domingo will be the Department Spokesperson.

"Maaasahan talaga si Usec. Eric! Maraming salamat sa serbisyo (Usec. Eric is really dependable. Thank you so much for the service). We know that your heart and passion for service will continue," Herbosa added.