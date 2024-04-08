DMW: Injured Filipinos in Taiwan quake rise to 9

The number of injured Filipinos during the magnitude 7.4 quake that hit Taiwan last week has rose to nine, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported Monday.

The DMW said all of them sustained minor injuries, have received medical attention, and are recovering in their respective dormitories and accommodations.

The agency assured that their health and condition are being monitored closely by the DMW’s Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Taipei.

"The DMW is working closely with the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) under the leadership of Chairman Silvestre H. Bello III as well as all its Migrant Workers Offices in Taiwan to support our OFWs," it added.

Meantime, the DMW said it has deployed a six-member augmentation team on Monday to address the needs of approximately 5,000 OFWs in Hualien County and surrounding counties.

The team will provide psychosocial and mental wellness support for OFWs who need this kind of assistance.

Hualien County, in central-eastern Taiwan, is the nearest county to the epicenter of last Wednesday's 7.4 magnitude quake located about 25 kilometers southeast off its coastline.

Hualien County is under the jurisdiction of MWO-Taipei.