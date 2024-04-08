Dangerous heat index to hit 9 areas

The latest data from the weather state bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration showed that a dangerous level of heat index may hit nine areas in the country on Monday.

Six areas are expected to have an “init factor” of 42°C: Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan in Palawan, Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Pili, Camarines Sur and Roxas City in Capiz.

Meanwhile, Aparri in Cagayan is projected to have a heat index of 43°C, and Cotabato City in Maguindanao has a temperature index of 44°C.

The highest heat index is projected to be felt in Daet in Camarines Norte, with its temperature forecast to peak at 46 °C.

Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad, Benguet, have the lowest heat index expected to reach 27 °C.

The heat index, as defined by PAGASA, is the human discomfort index that gives the “apparent” temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.

The effect-based danger classification ranges from 42°C to 51°C, and its effects on the body are that heat cramps and exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

To prevent heat-related illnesses, PAGASA encouraged the public to limit their time spent outdoors, drink plenty of water, avoid tea, coffee, soda, and liquor, wear umbrellas, hats, and sleeved clothing outdoors, and schedule heavy-duty activities for the beginning or end of the day when it is cooler.

Decisive action

Meanwhile, a workplace safety non-government organization is urging the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) to take decisive action to safeguard workers’ health and safety amid record-high temperatures.

Recent reports of workers enduring extreme heat conditions in various workplaces have prompted the Institute for Occupational Health and Safety Development (IOHSAD) to urgently demand stronger measures from the government.

“Hot temperatures and low compliance with occupational safety and health standards make workers more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses such as heat strokes,” IOHSAD executive director Nadia de Leon said.

“We’ve received reports that workers have to bring their portable electric fans to survive the extreme heat in their workplaces,” De Leon added.

Last year, DoLE issued Labor Advisory No. 8 series of 2023 which poses guidelines in dealing with extreme heat situations such as rest breaks, temperature-appropriate uniforms, and the provision of drinking water to employees.

De Leon, however, stressed that it’s insufficient to protect workers amid the escalating temperatures.