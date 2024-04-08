Chavit sets example in admitting EDSA busway violation

Former Ilocos Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson on Monday set a good example in admitting EDSA busway violation.

Chavit requested Metro Manila Development Authority enforcers to penalize his driver and issue a traffic violation ticket for breaking the EDSA busway regulation, when they stopped his convoy of two vehicles.

The former governor was on his way for a radio interview around 9:00 a.m. when his driver decided to overtake a slow-moving vehicle in front of them, and used the special lane for buses at the corner of Aurora Boulevard (Cubao) and EDSA in Quezon City.

Chavit, who publicly apologized at his home in Corinthian Village, later explained to the media that his driver decided to take over another vehicle in order to avoid being late for their appointment. They used the bus lane, which did not have a barrier.

When they were flagged down, Chavit apologized right away to the MMDA enforcers for using the busway.

When the enforcers recognized him, Chavit said he instructed the enforcers to issue a traffic violation ticket.

"I'm sorry for what happen. Di dapat tularan," he said, adding that he immediately called up MMDA Chairman Romando Artes to apologize. He made a promised to give P100,000 to all the traffic enforcers who apprehend them for doing their duty.

He further emphasized that even though he was driving a bullet-proof vehicle worth P10 million, which he had personally designed and manufactured through Baluarte Motor Works (BMW), it did not have a license plate at the time. However, he assured that the vehicle was already registered and was only being used for a test drive when he was stopped for a "small traffic violation".