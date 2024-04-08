Butuan coconuts to penetrate US market

Coconut products of Butuan City are seen to penetrate the United States market after Butuan Coconut Products Inc. (BCPI) recently secured a US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) Food Facility Registration.

The accomplishment marks a crucial step for BCPI, being Mina Montilla-Ladlad at the helm as president, enabling them to directly export their primary product, virgin coconut oil (VCO), to the expansive US market.

The USFDA registration signifies BCPI's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards in quality and food safety for their VCO.

VCO, known for its potential health benefits such as improved digestion and increased energy levels, is a popular choice for health-conscious consumers.

Additionally, a clinical study conducted in 2020 showed that VCO has been found effective in the rapid relief of COVID-19 symptoms and normalization of the C-reactive protein (CRP) concentration among probable and suspected cases of COVID-19 (Angeles-Agdeppa, 2024).

Such a study further suggests that VCO can be an effective adjunct therapy or supplement for COVID-19-positive patients showing mild-to-moderate symptoms.

"I would like to emphasize the help we received from DTI. I didn't realize it until you had me list everything out for you the numerous assistance we received to reach this milestone. Their assistance has been incredible. It's always been DTI Agusan del Norte, DTI Caraga, and the DTI Head Office who have helped us and continue to do so," she said.

BCPI's success story is particularly commendable as it is a beneficiary of the government's strong support system.

Ladlad acknowledges the invaluable assistance provided by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). DTI-Agusan del Norte, DTI-Caraga, and DTI Head Office.

DTI Agusan del Norte played a key role in preparing BCPI for FDA compliance through their RAPID Program, facilitating seminars and support services such as market research, market assistance, and market promotion through their DTI-Coconut Farmers Industry Development Plan, and ensuring participation in the KMME-MME Online event even during the pandemic.

DTI Caraga provided opportunities for BCPI to participate in local and Manila trade fairs, including PROPAK in Thailand, while also offering helpful seminars.

Moreover, the DTI Head Office is currently supporting BCPI's preparations for its EU export through their ARISE PLUS Program, a collaboration with the International Trade Centre of Switzerland and the European Union.

By achieving USFDA registration and strategically leveraging government support programs, BCPI has set a laudable example for other aspiring exporters in Butuan City and the Caraga Region, as their dedication to quality and strategic utilization of resources serves as a model for those seeking to expand their reach to international markets.