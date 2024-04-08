BJMP denies data compromise amid ‘breach’

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on Sunday refuted the hackers’ claim that they compromised the bureau’s private data intended to be “securely protected.”

“We assure the public that there are no personal and sensitive data compromised in the said breach,” the BJMP said.

This comes after a group of hackers known as Philippines Exodus Security (PHEDS) which targets government websites claimed that it has breached the BJMP’s website.

The bureau said the website is currently under maintenance, alongside expedited plans for migration to a more secure platform.

A comprehensive investigation was immediately launched by BJMP’s Directorate for Information and Communications Technology Management right after the discovery of the hacking.

It has also implemented prompt measures to mitigate the impacts of the cyberattack, including a change of password and the conduct of an inventory to assess any potential data loss.

The PHEDS’ cyberattack on BJMP’s website was announced on X (formerly Twitter) by Deep Web Konek, a group identifying itself as cybersecurity enthusiasts monitoring Dark web activities in the Philippines.

PHEDS claimed its “team has compromised your databases, gaining access to private data that it is intended to be securely protected.”

In other developments, the local government of Marikina on Sunday said it regained control of its hacked Facebook page last month.

In a Marikina PIO FB page post, Mayor Marcelino Teodoro thanked the National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine National Police- Anti-Cybercrime, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology-Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center for helping them recover the Facebook page.

He added that the hacking incident has affected a lot of city government’s services, including the dissemination of information on tax payment schedules. The Marikina PIO’s Facebook account has over 1 million followers, including non-residents.