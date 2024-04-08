5 shabu pushers nabbed in separate ops

Quezon City Police District anti-drug operatives apprehended five drug pushers in four separate buy-bust operations on Sunday.

First to be apprehended was Cecil Jueves, 46, a resident of Brgy. Santa Monica in Novaliches, Quezon City. She was arrested at her residence by the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) under the supervision of P/Maj. Wennie Ann Cale at 11:30 p.m. on 7 April 2024.

During the operation, an undercover police officer conducted a transaction, purchasing P10,500 worth of shabu from Jueves, leading to her arrest. Recovered from her possession were 15 grams of shabu worth P102,000, a cellular phone, a black coin purse, and the buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, the Batasan Police Station (PS 6), under P/Lt.Col.Jerry Castillo, conducted a total of three separate buy-bust operations that led to the apprehension of four druggies.

At 10:45 p.m. on 7 April 2024, along Batasan-San Mateo Road, Brgy. Batasan Hills in Quezon City, Arnel Cruz was arrested, wherein 10 grams of shabu were confiscated from his possession.

Subsequently at 2:10 a.m. and 08:30 a,m., on the same day, Gilbert Collantes, Mary Jane Gabrino, and Richard Silvestre were arrested in Brgy. Commonwealth and Brgy. Batasan Hills, Quezon City. During these operations, two grams of shabu amounting to P13,600 were seized from their possession. The suspects will face charges for violating R.A. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

"Tuloy-tuloy po ang operasyon ng inyong kapulisan kontra iligal na droga dito sa ating Lungsod Quezon upang tuluyan ng matuldokan ang paglaganap nito na nakasisira ng maraming buhay. Ang matagumpay na pagtugis sa mga suspek ay patunay sa determinasyon ng ating kapulisan na labanan ang krimen at protektahan ang mamamayan laban sa mapanganib na epekto ng droga,” QCPD Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan said.