5 Abu Sayyaf members surrender

ISABELA CITY — The 101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade disclosed on Sunday that at five individuals believed to be members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) surrendered and turned over their high-powered firearms to the 64th Infantry Battalion in Sumisip town, Basilan province.

101IB commander Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon narrated that the five former ASG members surrendered last Thursday and brought along their assorted firearms — an M16 Rifle, one M14 Rifle, one M79 Grenade Launcher and two Garand rifles.

Lt. Col. Abel Potutan, commander of 64IB, presented the five former ASG to Luzon and attributed the successful surrender of the five former ASG members to the collaborative efforts of the municipal government of Sumisip.

Luzon welcomed the five former ASG and commended the 64th IB for facilitating the surrender that paved the way for the Sumisip local government unit to achieve peace and development in the municipality.

“It is a testament that as we work together, we can achieve peace and prosperity that can make Basilan ASG free Province,” Luzon said.

“We will help these five former ASG members to rejoin the mainstream society and live a normal, peaceful, and harmonious life with their families,” he added.

Present during the program were Colonel Frederick Sales, deputy brigade commander of the 101st Infantry Brigade and other brigade and battalion staff officers.