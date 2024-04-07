Water crisis

“Water is life, and clean water means health.”

The famous quote from Audrey Hepburn, the British icon and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, stresses the significance of water in sustaining life.

Water, a clear, odorless, and tasteless liquid with the chemical formula H2O, is an essential resource on our planet that plays a crucial role in various aspects of our lives, including cooking, agriculture, and transportation. It is a universal solvent and can dissolve more substances than any other liquid.

In 1945, H.H. Mitchell et al. stated in the Journal of Biological Chemistry that the average adult body comprises 60 percent water. The brain and heart comprise 73 percent water, the lungs are 83 percent, the skin is 64 percent, the muscles and kidneys are 79 percent, and the bones are 31 percent.

Water is one of the most abundant substances on our planet, with about 71 percent of the Earth’s surface covered in water. However, despite this abundance, only a small percentage is available for human consumption. Only 3 percent of the water on Earth is freshwater, and of that 3 percent, only a fraction is easily accessible and safe to use. This highlights the importance of conservation efforts and the development of sustainable practices to ensure that we protect and preserve this precious resource for future generations.

Over 60 million people in the Philippines lack access to safe water, a concerning issue that requires immediate attention and action. Several factors, including wastage and weather phenomena like the El Niño, can cause water scarcity. It’s fascinating to think about how our actions and natural events can significantly impact resource availability.

In Cebu City, where I live, the local government has declared a water supply crisis caused by El Niño, a climate pattern describing the unusual warming of the ocean surface. Every year, an unusual weather phenomenon arises over the tropical Pacific region. This occurrence is not unique to a specific year but rather a recurring event that happens annually.

The city government and the Metro Cebu Water District could have handled the declaration of a water crisis better if they made proper preparations. They should have taken a more long-term and sustainable approach to address the water crisis rather than just reacting to the immediate problem. The lack of proactive measures is being criticized, with some people pointing out that our city leaders have a history of resorting to kneejerk reactions and band-aid solutions.

Given that numerical models have demonstrated the capability to forecast the likelihood of El Niño, it would be wise to strategize and prepare for potential crises and unforeseen circumstances that may arise during power outages, water scarcity, and food and supply chain disruptions.

We must take proactive measures to prepare for potential disruptions caused by natural occurrences. Developing comprehensive contingency plans and emergency response measures and resorting to swift and efficient implementation would ensure their consequences are efficiently managed.

With the country’s rapid expansion of urban areas, the issue of inadequate water and sanitation services for new and old residents must be addressed. Lack of access to these necessities poses a significant risk to the health and well-being of the population. Utility providers should improve financing options for low-income households to connect to waterlines and upgrade water filtration and treatment systems.

A declaration of emergency would enable the city government and barangays to tap their respective disaster funds to undertake the necessary measures to mitigate the impacts of El Niño.

To preserve water, we can check pipes for leaks, take shorter showers, collect rainwater, water plants early in the morning or late in the afternoon, use a glass of water while brushing our teeth, and pour an exact amount of water for consumption.

It is crucial to ensure the optimal and effective use of water resources while promoting environmental and biodiversity resilience to build an economically viable and self-sustaining water supply.

By the way, Hepburn was not just talking about having water; she said clean water is vital for healthy living. Neither of the two is optional.

