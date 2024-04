LATEST

Traffic along EDSA-Kamuning area

LOOK: Motorists are traveling along EDSA Southbound flyover in Kamuning Quezon City, on Sunday 7 April 2024. The southbound side of the EDSA-Kamuning flyover in Quezon City will be partially closed for 11 months, starting 25 April, to strengthen the bridge to withstand calamities, like earthquakes. The DPWH warned the public to expect heavy traffic while the repairs are ongoing. The MMDA advised that motorists may use the Mabuhay Lanes as alternate routes. | via Analy Labor