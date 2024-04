LATEST

Seeing crisis as opportunity

LOOK: The public perceives El Niño as a problem, whereas the salt industry views it as an opportunity. Here, Christina Robles, 52, a salt farmer from Kawit, Cavite, gathers freshly made batches of salt on a three-hectare property on Sunday, 7 April 2024. She stated that they worked for three months to prepare the area for salt beds and that they can now harvest four salt pails per salt bed per day. | via KING RODRIGUEZ