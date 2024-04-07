Quiboloy’s conditions

Fugitive televangelist Apollo Quiboloy, facing accusations of sex and labor trafficking (with minors among his alleged victims), has laid down a set of conditions for his surrender to Philippine authorities, chief among them a guarantee from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla that they would not turn him over to the Americans.

Still, the claims of extraordinary rendition and assassination plots being floated by Quiboloy with him as the alleged target of Uncle Sam paint a picture of a man desperate to hinder the pursuit of justice. Fancying himself the “Appointed Son of God,” Quiboloy is being sought by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation for sex and labor trafficking, complaints filed by some members of his religious group, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC).

“Extraordinary rendition” is a practice reserved by the US for suspected terrorists, and curiously, Quiboloy raised it to justify his making himself scarce. The US targets terrorists with lethal force wherever they are in the world (read: orders their assassination) when they pose an immediate threat to its national security.

Anwar al-Awlaki, a radical cleric linked to Al-Qaeda, and Mullah Mansoor Akhtar Mansoor, the leader of the Taliban, are prime examples, ditto with the mastermind of the 911 US terror bombing — Osama Bin Laden. They are now communing with their makers after being “touched” by America’s long arms and mailed fists.

Absent any evidence of terrorism, Quiboloy’s comparison should be aligned more with those individuals that the US prosecuted through legal channels. No one can blame Quiboloy’s lawyers, though, for being too creative with the storylines they’ve provided him.

As to that guarantee sought by Quiboloy from Mr. Marcos and Secretary Remulla, he must surely be cognizant of the long-standing extradition treaty between the Philippines and the US, allowing the transfer of individuals facing criminal charges between the two countries.

Quiboloy’s fear of automatic US handover is likely fueled by this treaty and the Philippines’ dependence on US military support in the West Philippine Sea. However, the legal process for extradition is well-defined, and the Philippine government and the courts should have a significant say in any potential transfer.

His demands are part of a stalling tactic, but the path to justice lies in facing the accusations head-on. The victims deserve their day in court, and the public deserves to know the truth. Just as with the case of fugitive Representative Arnolfo Teves, the Philippine government is duty-bound to demonstrate its commitment to upholding the law, regardless of wealth or influence.

The KoJC leader’s continued evasion erodes public trust in the justice system and creates the perception that the rich and powerful can escape accountability. Senator Ronald Dela Rosa’s appeal to Quiboloy to surrender reflects the broader sentiment.

The wheels of justice must turn so those charges can be looked into, ensuring fairness for both the accused and the accusers. The evidence, not fear, should determine the outcome. Only then can Filipinos have faith that their justice system protects the vulnerable and holds the powerful accountable.

Quiboloy’s cases have exposed deeper issues like the influence of powerful religious figures and the potential for exploitation within religious organizations that demand closer scrutiny. Notwithstanding the constitutional precept on the separation of Church and State, the government should protect the gullible religious adherents. Furthermore, the case highlights the need for a more robust witness protection program to encourage victims to come forward and report abuse.

In all this, the media has a crucial role in ensuring transparency in the justice system and providing accurate information as the basis for public discourse and critical thinking. Filipinos must be wary of sensationalized narratives and propaganda and instead seek credible information from reputable sources.

The Quiboloy saga will significantly impact the perception of justice in the Philippines. Will the wheels of justice grind slowly, or will they grind to a halt altogether? The answer lies not only in the actions of law enforcement agencies and the courts but also in the collective will of the Filipino people to demand accountability.