Preserving a birds paradise

Located approximately 300 kilometers from the mainland of Palawan is Lawak Island in the West Philippine Sea. The 7.93-hectare land has sandy beaches, grassy areas and forests. It is also a bird sanctuary, hosting approximately 4,300 migratory bird species, mostly sooty terns, greater crested terns and brown noddies. There is also small populations of little egrets, great egrets and barn swallows.

From an ornithological perspective, none of the islands and cays within the Kalayaan Island Group, including Lawak Island, had been subjected to a formal survey until July 2022. Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) Executive Director Atty. Teodoro Jose Matta said on Saturday that it was then that they dispatched a team to the island to conduct a rapid avifaunal survey on its seabird populations.

Among the three vulnerable bird species, the sooty terns (Onychoprion fuscatus) boast the largest population on the island, numbering 4,190 heads, according to the avifaunal audit that year. The next largest bird population are brown noddies (Anous stolidus) at 45, and the greater crested terns (Thalasseus bergii) with 32.

Lawak is where the second-largest Philippine sooty tern colony can be found, following Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park (TRNP) in Cagayancillo town, and also serves as the third recognized breeding ground for brown noddies, alongside TRNP and Meander Reef.

The bird sanctuary is among the identified Philippine Sentinel Sites for Seabird Conservation during the 1st National Seabird Forum and Action Planning Workshop in 2021 organized by the Biodiversity Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Tubbataha Management Office.

Threats

Matta said that protecting Lawak Island is crucial for preserving the migratory birds that travel from the Northern Hemisphere to the Southern Hemisphere, reaching destinations as far as Brisbane and the Great Barrier Reef off Queensland’s coast in Australia.

“Their migration pattern includes Lawak. This highlights how integral Palawan is to global ecology and the world’s bird populations. Endangering this critical habitat would have a significant impact on global biodiversity,” he said.

While merely his own theory, Matta said he is going to propose a verification study.

In the past, seabirds faced threats from military personnel collecting their eggs as food supplements and from dogs preying on them. The construction of a helipad in 2022 on the island, however, emerged as the most severe threat, causing habitat destruction and adversely impacting their populations, as stated in the bird study.

A military source, who requested anonymity due to not being authorized to discuss the matter, said that the helipad has since been abandoned, acknowledging the dense bird population on the island and the associated risks of accidents.