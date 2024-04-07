PhilHealth ramps up cancer benefits

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) significantly increased its Z Benefit package for breast cancer patients, raising the coverage from P100,000 to P1.4 million, a 1,400 percent increase.
The enhanced package was outlined in PhilHealth Circular 2024-0007, covering all stages of breast cancer (Stages 0 to 4) and expanding eligibility to include patients already undergoing treatment.
PhilHealth president and CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma Jr. said the new package offers a “holistic approach” by covering diagnostic tests, breast cancer management, and even post-surgery surveillance for potential relapse.
The specific benefit amounts vary depending on a doctor’s recommendations and the patient’s needs. To avail, PhilHealth members or qualified dependents should contact the Z Benefits coordinator at any of the 21 contracted health facilities.
The coordinator will guide them through the process, including pre-authorization, cost-sharing (if applicable), and claims reimbursement.
No co-payment will be charged for patients admitted in basic or ward accommodations. Contracted facilities are those specializing in breast cancer care that partner with PhilHealth.
