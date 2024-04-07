PBBM creates Zambo DPWH district office

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed into law a measure proposing the creation of a new Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) district engineering office in Zamboanga City.

In a statement Saturday, the Presidential Communication Office said Marcos officially signed the Republic Act 11994 on 4 April.

“The existing District Engineering Office in Zamboanga City, located in Barangay Divisoria, shall now be known as the Zamboanga City Second District Engineering Office,” the law stated.

Under RA 11994, the Zamboanga City First District Engineering Office will be located in the Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone — Zamboanga Freeport Authority at the city’s Barangay Talisay.

The newly signed law mandates the Secretary of Public Works and Highways to include the operationalization of Zamboanga City First and Second District Engineering Offices in the DPWH’s program.

The necessary funding will be sourced from the DPWH’s annual General Appropriations Act.

The House of Representatives and the Senate passed the measure on 21 March 2023 and 2 November 2023, respectively.

The RA 11994 takes effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.