Metro traffic fix up — BBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the traffic congestion in Metro Manila is a “severe problem” that requires a “comprehensive and holistic” solutionPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the traffic congestion in Metro Manila is a “severe problem” that requires a “comprehensive and holistic” solution that includes developing the capital region’s neighboring provinces.

In his Vlog No. 257 posted on his official YouTube page on Sunday, Marcos acknowledged Filipinos’ daily struggles with Metro Manila’s notorious traffic congestion.

“Traffic is one of the most severe problems in our country. Sadly, it’s a part of every Filipino’s life, and we cannot deny that traffic here in the Philippines is notorious worldwide,” Marcos said.

“Several administrations have attempted solutions, and while some infrastructure projects have been successful, they haven’t completely solved the problem. But we haven’t stopped searching for solutions,” the President said.

Marcos said large-scale infrastructure projects connecting Metro Manila to Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite and Laguna are underway, along with road improvements, bridges and airports.

He said this would incentivize people to live and work in less congested areas, ultimately easing traffic flow within the National Capital Region.

He acknowledges the temporary inconvenience these projects may cause but assures the public that they will ultimately improve traffic flow.

“We should consider that we won’t immediately feel the effects of this tomorrow because it’s really on a large scale, and sometimes it even adds to the traffic today, so just be patient, but once it’s completed, expect our situation to improve,” Marcos said.

In a recent Cabinet meeting, Marcos directed government agencies to provide their proposals on adapting and arranging their workplaces.

As National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan stated, Marcos emphasized the need for a thorough and integrated strategy to tackle the traffic issue, contrasting it with the fragmented methods of past administrations that seemed to yield lesser results.

Marcos also urged Filipinos to follow traffic rules and prioritize road courtesy.

“What we Filipinos lack the most on the road is discipline. We should adhere to traffic rules,” Marcos said.

He warned the Philippines would not prosper if people fail to follow simple traffic rules.

“Old habits still persist even if there are newly built roads. It seems like we’re always running out of streets,” he said.

He noted the correlation between undisciplined drivers and traffic congestion. “It won’t matter if our roads are new if our attitude does not change.”

Marcos also addressed the importance of expressing gratitude, saying: “When someone gives way to us, learn how to say ‘thank you.’ Even just a little wave is a big deal.”

He stressed that government officials must also set a good example.

“Abusing and disregarding traffic laws is not a privilege of those sworn to serve the nation,” he declared. Leading by example, he said, is crucial for promoting a culture of discipline on the streets.

Marcos has recently mandated a thorough and all-encompassing strategy to address the traffic congestion in Metro Manila, contrasting it with the previous administrations’ fragmented efforts, which seemed to yield limited effectiveness.

In his Vlog #255, he lamented the absence of traffic discipline among Filipino motorists.

“Enough with the selfishness on the road, those who drop off passengers in the middle of the road, those who disrespect the bike lane, those who don’t give way to ambulances, parking by the roadside that obstructs traffic flow. We are the new Philippines; discipline should prevail,” he said.