‘It’s Showtime’ trumps ‘Eat Bulaga!’ twice on its GMA-7 debut

The historic inaugural broadcast of ABS-CBN’s flagship noontime program, It’s Showtime, on GMA-7’s free TV channel last Saturday, 6 April, was a resounding success as it nearly demolished its rival show Eat Bulaga! both on online viewership and ad revenues.

It’s Showtime garnered three million views from its livestream and other platforms, while Eat Bulaga! didn’t even reach a million with 903,229 views. According to an online report, “the pilot episode of It’s Showtime on GMA-7 recorded more than 466,386 peak concurrent viewers.” That record was 100,000 more than the concurrent viewers generated when It’s Showtime first aired on GMA Network’s affiliate station, GTV, on 1 July 2023 with 361,788 peak concurrent viewers.

Revenue-wise, the noontime show headlined by Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis enjoyed the upper hand as advertising came in strong. Another online report said It’s Showtime collected almost twice the number of ads that Eat Bulaga! got.

“Ayon sa datos ng DRPS Philippine Commercial Archives, umabot sa 159 commercials ang umere sa Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, GMA at GTV. Halos doble ito sa 85 commercials na umere sa Eat Bulaga! sa TV5 at RPTV (According to the data of DRPS Philippine Commercial Archives, up to 159 commercials were placed in the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, GMA and GTV. It’s almost twice the 85 commercials placed on the airing of Eat Bulaga! on TV5 and RPTV),” the report said.