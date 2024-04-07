‘It’s Showtime’ trumps ‘Eat Bulaga!’ twice on its GMA-7 debut

The historic inaugural broadcast of ABS-CBN’s flagship noontime program, It’s Showtime, on GMA-7’s free TV channel last Saturday, 6 April, was a resounding success as it nearly demolished its rival show Eat Bulaga! both on online viewership and ad revenues.
It’s Showtime garnered three million views from its livestream and other platforms, while Eat Bulaga! didn’t even reach a million with 903,229 views. According to an online report, “the pilot episode of It’s Showtime on GMA-7 recorded more than 466,386 peak concurrent viewers.” That record was 100,000 more than the concurrent viewers generated when It’s Showtime first aired on GMA Network’s affiliate station, GTV, on 1 July 2023 with 361,788 peak concurrent viewers.
Revenue-wise, the noontime show headlined by Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis enjoyed the upper hand as advertising came in strong. Another online report said It’s Showtime collected almost twice the number of ads that Eat Bulaga! got.
“Ayon sa datos ng DRPS Philippine Commercial Archives, umabot sa 159 commercials ang umere sa Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, GMA at GTV. Halos doble ito sa 85 commercials na umere sa Eat Bulaga! sa TV5 at RPTV (According to the data of DRPS Philippine Commercial Archives, up to 159 commercials were placed in the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, GMA and GTV. It’s almost twice the 85 commercials placed on the airing of Eat Bulaga! on TV5 and RPTV),” the report said.
Eat Bulaga! has become the flagship program of TV5 since 1 July 2023 following its pioneering hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon’s breakaway from the noontime show’s original producer that had been a longtime blocktimer for GMA-7.
The online report on the advertising generated by the competing noontime shows on 6 April also shared the breakdown and placement of ads. It’s Showtime had 29 ads on its first commercial gap, 38 on the second gap, 46 on the third gap and another 46 on the last gap. On the other hand, Eat Bulaga! had 20 ads on its first commercial gap, 22 on the second gap, 20 on the third gap and 23 on the last gap.
Energetic and inspired
It’s Showtime pulled all the stops in matching the significance and magnitude of its debut on GMA-7’s free TV channel. The opening production number itself showcased the breadth and depth of ABS-CBN’s resources and creativity, with Vice Ganda at one point perched on the heart logo found on the Kapuso network’s main tower in Quezon City. Her co-hosts Anne Curtis, Karylle, Kim Chiu, Amy Perez, Ogie Alcasid, Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario and the rest also gave energetic and inspired performances.
For its part, GMA-7 fielded in some of its prized talents to participate in the show’s game portion, including Glaiza de Castro, Sanya Lopez, Gabbi Garcia, Jillian Ward, Mark Bautista, Christian Bautista and new contract star Chanty of the K-pop group Lapillus. Meanwhile, Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee took part in the “EXpecially for You” dating game with her mom, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, by her side.
With this latest triumph, fans of It’s Showtime rejoiced on social media. Here are some of their congratulatory posts:
“Fair competition ..1 day pa lang yan .ang EAT BULAGA how many years?”
“Congratulations to all of you, keep up the good work, we are proud It’s Showtime.”
“I love it, congratulations showtime and GMA NETWORK.”
“Congratulations Showtime family wow super nice pasabog nyo sa opening nyo, so proud to all of you God bless you all.”
“WOW, congratulations Showtime family FOREVER is the Best show afternoon ever tlaga, burado na ang eat, nilampaso, boom.”
Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/
Follow us on our social media
Facebook: @tribunephl
Youtube: TribuneNow
Twitter: @tribunephl
Instagram: @dailytribunephl
TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial
Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6