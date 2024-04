LATEST

GOD BLESS YOU, LOLA!

LOOK: Virgina Constantiano, 68, carefully removes the unwanted bits of mussels while waiting for her patrons at a stall where she works as a stall assistant in Kawit, Cavite, on Sunday, 7 April. She is paid, according to her claim, P300 per day to assist the proprietor of the said stall in its daily operations. | via King Rodriguez