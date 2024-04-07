SNAPS

Echoes of valor

Nobody wins a war. This has been proven many times, most notably in the Battle of Bataan, where Filipino and American soldiers, who fought side by side during World War II, surrendered to the invading Japanese, resulting in thousands of casualties, losses, physical suffering, and damage to properties.

Girls scouts join the floral tribute during the kick-off event to celebrate the 82nd Araw ng Kagitingan and Philippine Veterans Week at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on 5 April
Girls scouts join the floral tribute during the kick-off event to celebrate the 82nd Araw ng Kagitingan and Philippine Veterans Week at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on 5 AprilPhotographs by King Rodriguez for the Daily Tribune

Every year, on the 9th of April, the Philippines commemorates the Day of Valor, also known as Araw ng Kagitingan. It’s a time to honor their bravery and sacrifice. This special day holds a significant place in Philippine history, reminding us of the resilience and courage displayed by our heroes in the face of adversity. It’s a day to pay tribute to those who risked their lives for the freedom and independence of our nation.

From solemn ceremonies to historical reenactments, the Day of Valor is observed in various ways nationwide. Schools teach students about its significance, while families visit memorials and cemeteries to remember the fallen.

Kenneth Mendoza, a proud grandchild of late World War II veteran, Master Sgt. Homer Mendoza cleans the resting place of his grandfather
Kenneth Mendoza, a proud grandchild of late World War II veteran, Master Sgt. Homer Mendoza cleans the resting place of his grandfather

This year’s kick-off event, which took place on 5 April at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Fort Bonifacio, began with a traditional sunrise ceremony and wreath-laying.

As we commemorate the 82nd Araw ng Kagitingan, we remember the lives sacrificed by our unsung heroes during the Battle of Bataan and the true story of what led us to war. One word that we may have overlooked was peace — peace in conflict resolution and risk-taking. The story of the past is so valuable that it may hold the key to resolving our future challenges.

As we reflect on the courageous acts of our forebears, let’s also take a moment to appreciate the peace and freedom we enjoy today because of their sacrifices.

The Day of Valor is a piece of history that must remind us of the courage and strength within the Filipino spirit, inspiring us to face our own challenges with determination and resilience — that war ultimately has no favorable outcome.

