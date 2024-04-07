DOH highlights women's health on World Health Day

The Department of Health (DOH) highlighted the importance of prioritizing women's health amid the worldwide celebration of World Health Day on Sunday.

This year, World Health Day's theme is "My Health, My Right", which aims to champion the rights of everyone, everywhere to have access to quality health services, education, and information, as well as safe drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, quality housing, decent working conditions, and freedom from discrimination, according to the World Health Organization.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said that to be able for everyone to feel their right to health, "we must focus on three important aspects: health promotion and disease prevention through primary care; urgent and acute care; and women's health."

Herbosa highlighted the importance of women’s health, saying Filipino women care for the family.

"If we take care of our women, it follows that children, spouses, and even parents will also be well cared for. Let us give our people the best health that is their right," Herbosa said.

In 1946, the country's Department of Health, formerly the Department of Health and Public Welfare, was represented by Undersecretary Dr. Hilario Lara at the First International Health Conference in New York.

This was the year the WHO Constitution was approved.

The WHO was founded on 7 April 1948, and the Philippines is among its founders.