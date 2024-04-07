DHSUD chief lauds JMC for enhancing NGAs' fiscal coordination

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar has expressed enthusiasm in the signing of the Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) on Public Financial Management, pledging the department’s firmer support to local government units (LGUs) and bolster coordination with other national government agencies.

“This [signing] marks a significant step forward in our collective effort to empower LGUs and achieve stronger public financial management,” Secretary Acuzar said, adding that the JMC “ushers in several significant changes to our existing policy guidelines.”

"This is another solid proof of the administration's pursuit to Bagong Pilipinas brand of governance," he also said.

He guaranteed the DHSUD’s commitment to “foster the improved coordination among oversight agencies, strengthen LGU support to equip them with the necessary tools and knowledge for local land use and development planning.”

He also pledged to “ensure an efficient process for reviewing and approving plans while facilitating their alignment with regional and national priorities.”

The formulation of the JMC was spearheaded by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) led by Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. It was signed on 3 April.

The JMC was primarily designed to enable better coordination among national government agencies led by the DILG, DHSUD, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), Department of Budget and Management (DBM), and the Department of Finance’s Bureau of Local Government Finance (DOF-BLGF) in their provision of technical assistance to LGUs, specifically on public financial management.

It was, likewise, implemented to ensure that the agencies’ tools on policy development, manuals, guidelines, issuances, awards, and advice and guidance complement each other.

Under the JMC, the DHSUD is tasked to provide technical assistance, as well as formulate and prescribe standards, regulations, and guidelines for the Climate and Disaster Risk Assessment, Comprehensive Land Use Plan, Zoning Ordinance, and Provincial Development and Physical Framework Plan of LGUs.

The DHSUD is also mandated to ensure the LGUs’ compliance with the formulation or updating procedures of land use or physical framework plans, up to the implementation process through review or ratification, monitoring and imposition of penalties.

“We at the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development recognize the importance of effective resource utilization as it is the cornerstone of building resilient and sustainable communities,” Acuzar said.

“The DHSUD stands ready to work with all stakeholders to ensure its successful implementation. I believe that through our collective commitment and action, we can build a brighter future for Better, Greener, Smarter Human Settlements, and Urban Systems in a More Inclusive Philippines,” he added.

The JMC covers the areas of local development planning, land use planning, investment programming, resource mobilization, budgeting, expenditure management, and performance monitoring and coordination in fiscal oversight of the DILG, DHSUD, NEDA, DBM and DOF-BLGF over provinces, cities, municipalities and villages.