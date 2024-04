LATEST

Bonding time with family

LOOK: Filipinos beat the summer heat at Villa Alfredo's Resorts in Purok 1, Barangay San Fernando, Pampanga, on Sunday, 7 April 2024. In Filipino culture, family always comes first and serves as a strong foundation for their well-being. Regardless of their economic status, Filipinos understand the value of spending quality time with every member of the family. When summer arrives, they make sure to reserve time for each other. | via Larry Cruz