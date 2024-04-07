BJMP refutes hackers' claim of data compromise

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on Sunday refuted the hackers' claim that they compromised the bureau's private data intended to be "securely protected."

"We assure the public that there are no personal and sensitive data compromised in the said breach," the BJMP said in a news release on Sunday.

The BJMP made the statement following the cybersecurity breach on its website perpetrated by the Philippines Exodus Security (PHEDS) — a hacker group known for targeting government websites.

The bureau said the website is currently under maintenance, alongside expedited plans for migration to a more secure platform.

A comprehensive investigation was immediately launched by BJMP's Directorate for Information and Communications Technology Management (DICTM) right after the discovery of the hacking.

It has also implemented prompt measures to mitigate the impacts of the cyber attack, including a change of password and the conduct of an inventory to assess any potential data loss.

The PHEDS' cyberattack on BJMP's website was announced on X (formerly Twitter) by Deep Web Konek, a group identifying itself as cybersecurity enthusiasts monitoring Dark web activities in the Philippines.

PHEDS claimed its "team has compromised your databases, gaining access to private data that it is intended to be securely protected."