Are we on thin ice?

Exploring the world teaches us many things. It was this sense of curiosity and adventure that brought me to Antarctica, the world’s most remote continent, a decade ago.

Surrounded by a vast, formidable ocean, the terrain and seascape elicit both awe and respect. Little did I know that Antarctica would become more than just a destination (and a once-in-a-lifetime personal experience) — it would yield important lessons about our relationship with the environment.

Lesson One: Resilience in the face of adversity

We took off from Ushuaia, the southernmost tip of Argentina, and launched into a crossing of the unpredictable Drake Passage. The two-day naval route rendered me totally bedridden and left me humbled by nature’s power. Yet, upon reaching Antarctica’s shores, I was greeted by its breathtaking beauty and an understanding of our planet’s fragile equilibrium.

Antarctica is home to some of our planet’s most tenacious and resilient creatures (and my favorite species): Penguins. Their capacity to survive in such extreme conditions of frigid seas and unpredictable weather demonstrates the power of adaptation.

And as I kayaked through the cold seas, weaving through glacial ice and penguin territory, the contrast between such power and fragility made me think about our world in its precarious state.

Just as Antarctica’s creatures have adapted, we, too can implement measures to promote resilience. The Antarctic Treaty System, for example, identifies protected areas and promotes international cooperation to reduce environmental impact and safeguard fragile ecosystems.

Lesson 2: Ecosystem interconnectivity

In the bustling urban landscapes of the Philippines, it’s easy to overlook the interconnectedness of our world. However, this reality remains stark.

Antarctica is often viewed as a far-off frontier, far removed from our daily situations. The fact is it plays a vital role as the Earth’s “refrigerator” and the rapid thawing it is experiencing now has repercussions on a global scale. The past decade has shown us how rising sea levels threaten our already vulnerable coastal communities in the Philippines, where typhoons wreak havoc on lives and livelihoods.

The decline of Antarctic sea ice sets off a chain reaction. Exposed, dark water absorbs more heat, accelerating warming through the “ice-albedo feedback” mechanism. Antarctica’s melting ice now contributes to 12 percent of global sea-level rise, up from 4 percent, with hidden ice melting faster than anticipated. This once passive buffer against warming has become a catalyst for change, disrupting water currents and global weather patterns.

This trend is likely to continue, with hidden ice underlying the glaciers melting quicker than expected. Shifting water currents, which have already impacted Australia, will continue to upset world patterns. And rising oceans become less efficient at absorbing carbon dioxide, the major greenhouse gas.