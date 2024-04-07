American fugitive arrested by BI for fraud

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported the arrest of an American national wanted in the United States for fraud.

The arresting officers identified the American fugitive as Paul David Cardwell, 57, who attempted to extend his temporary visitors’ visa using the BI’s online services on 27 March.

BI tourist visa section chief Raymond Remigio said that Cardwell’s records prompted secondary checks after being informed by the system that the subject is a convicted US felon.

He is reportedly a fugitive wanted for defrauding around $850,000, or more than PHP 48 million, from a hospital in Wyoming, USA.

After initiating a manhunt, operatives from BI's Intelligence Division located him in Cebu on 3 April while looking into the application procedure for a permanent residence permit.

Cardwell was sentenced to more than ten years in prison for the said case, which had previously made headlines.

During the hearing, he was quoted as saying, "I'm a thief, I'm arrogant, and I was prideful."

According to public records, he was arrested once again in Bangkok for evading his fraud case.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco hailed the arrest, saying that illegal aliens can not evade the long arm of the law.

After his arrest, Cardwell will remain in the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, before being deported to the USA.