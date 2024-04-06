YGG Pilipinas takes gaming to local communities

A community of gamers, creators and traders, Yield Guild Games (YGG) Pilipinas launched its annual Road Trip from April to July as part of an effort to bring Web3 closer to Filipino communities.

Six locations will be visited over four months, beginning in Batangas and followed by Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Bacolod and Manila. Attendees can learn more about web3, play fun and exciting new web3 games, and meet other community members.

“Web3 gaming has opened many possibilities for people living with low income in the Philippines. Many of our kapwa Filipinos were able to bounce back after the pandemic because of web3 games, and it was a small barangay in Nueva Ecija that started this now global movement. We want to ensure that every community in the Philippines has an opportunity to participate in this economy. The YGG Pilipinas Roadtrip is one of the ways we can teach new, future-oriented skills to the young, tech-savvy people in our provinces. Anyone, regardless of who they are or where they live, can access web3. Our kababayan from the provinces could be the next leaders, founders, and creators in this emerging industry,” said Mench Dizon, YGG Pilipinas country head.

Each leg of the road trip will be jam-packed with meet-and-greets, game demos, show matches, and a live version of the Discord show Crypto Fiesta. Web3 Metaversity, the online learning platform led by YGG Pilipinas, will conduct sessions to educate attendees about cryptocurrency, blockchain, and trading fundamentals at the event.

Attendees will receive a quest card to keep track of the booths they will visit in the Experience Zone. Participating exhibitors include web3 games Arena of Faith (AOF) and Sipher, developer Delabs Games, game asset manufacturer BreederDAO, and crypto exchange Coins.ph, and web3 mobile infrastructure Jambo. The popular farming game Pixels will also be showcased in a stage demo during the Batangas and Baguio legs of the road trip.

The event will be easy to spot, as a YGG Jeep will be prominently parked at the venue and decked out in YGG Pilipinas themes. The first leg in Batangas will feature YGG Pilipinas campaign director John Sedano and YGG Pilipinas community Lead Spraky in attendance as Web3 Metaversity mentors and other community leaders and key opinion leaders (KOLs).

There will be a 45-minute stage program, which will dive deep into the topic “Building Communities and Finding Careers in Web3” with speakers YGG Pilipinas community manager Syl, YGG scholarship manager and coordinator Kuya Kevs, and web3 content creator Munchies.

The Baguio leg will feature Spraky and YGG Lead Game Ambassador Miccolo as Web3 Metaversity mentors. A separate area will feature two 30-minute sessions focused on the topic “Leading a Community That Matters,” where Spraky will join fellow speakers YGG head coach and asset manager Nate and YGG Guild Advancement Program (GAP) Ambassador and Web3 content creator Kookoo. Information on other legs will be posted on YGG Pilipinas’ social media channels in the coming weeks.

The YGG Pilipinas Roadtrip is being held with the support and collaboration of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). In addition to its national-level partnership with the DICT, the YGG Pilipinas Roadtrip is also partnered with DICT Region IV-A (Calabarzon) and DICT Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). These industry partnerships will enable more students to participate in the road trip through the mobilization of the DICT’s regional offices. The DICT will also work with LGUs for additional support, including through the Sanggunian ng Kabataan, and assist with social media and local promotions.

Coins.ph, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the Philippines, is a Platinum sponsor and the official exchange partner for the event. At the same time, Ayala Malls is its official venue partner. Other Platinum sponsors are Delabs Games and Stables. Gold sponsors are Sipher, Arena of Faith, BreederDAO and Jambo, the event’s official smartphone partner. Carv.io and OP Games are the event’s Silver sponsors. Other partners include BitPinas, The Sandbox, and over 20 communities and guilds from different regions of the Philippines.