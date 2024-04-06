Tzu Chi Foundation holds donation drive for Taiwan earthquake victims

The Tzu Chi Foundation in the Philippines is holding a donation drive for the benefit of victims of the recent earthquake in Taiwan.

Volunteers of the local chapter of the humanitarian organization and beneficiaries of free eye surgery from its Tzu Chi Eye Center in Sta. Mesa, Manila were among the donors.

One of the donors is a wheelchair-bound diabetic, Mikee Abella, 45.

"I feel so blessed. Although I'm suffering from many diseases, I am alive so I want to pay it forward and share," said Abella, who also suffers from asthma and hypertension.

Abella also undergoes dialysis sessions.