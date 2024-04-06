Tzu Chi Bohol raises funds for Taiwan earthquake victims

Tzu Chi Bohol swiftly responded to the powerful earthquake that struck Taiwan on 3 April 2024, by organizing a donation drive in Tagbilaran City on Saturday, 6 April, which aimed to raise funds for the earthquake victims.

The Tzu Chi youth, scholars, and staff demonstrated unwavering compassion and solidarity by actively collecting donations and raising awareness at mall entrances. They utilized newsletters and donation boxes adorned with images of the aftermath of the Taiwan disaster. Mall shoppers responded generously, collectively donating P28,338 towards the cause.

The donation drive for the earthquake victims served as a bridge connecting the people of Bohol to the earthquake-stricken communities in Taiwan. Through this initiative, many hearts were moved, and individuals extended their hands in donations, expressing hope for the affected people to rebuild their lives with optimism and recover from the traumatic experience.